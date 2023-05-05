Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.45-4.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on EIX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Edison International from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Edison International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edison International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Edison International from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.00.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EIX traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $72.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,119. Edison International has a 12 month low of $54.45 and a 12 month high of $74.92. The company has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Edison International Announces Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.7375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.70%.

Insider Activity at Edison International

In related news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total transaction of $1,618,586.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,597.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edison International during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1,679.5% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 150.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

About Edison International

(Get Rating)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.