El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 4.43%. The company had revenue of $114.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

El Pollo Loco Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:LOCO traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $9.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 623,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,410. El Pollo Loco has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.71. The firm has a market cap of $340.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th.

In related news, CEO Laurance Roberts sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $545,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,338,438.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 6,021 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in El Pollo Loco by 1,139.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 616,042 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,136,000 after buying an additional 566,331 shares during the period. 59.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with a variety of offerings including Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

