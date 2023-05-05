Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Price Target Raised to $12.00

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from $11.50 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EGO. Bank of America assumed coverage on Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, March 10th. They set an underperform rating and a $8.90 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Eldorado Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.08.

EGO stock opened at $11.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.80. Eldorado Gold has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $12.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -298.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.24.

Eldorado Gold ( NYSE:EGO Get Rating ) (TSE:ELD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 1.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGO. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 23,372,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,492 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 16.5% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,813,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,176,000 after buying an additional 1,391,686 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 32.2% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,058,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,390,000 after purchasing an additional 258,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Eldorado Gold by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 191,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 17,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold. It operates through the following segment: Turkey, Canada, and Greece. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

