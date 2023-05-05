electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) Price Target Increased to $10.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for electroCore’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on electroCore in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of electroCore in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

electroCore Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ECOR opened at $5.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.20. electroCore has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.78.

Institutional Trading of electroCore

electroCore Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECOR. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of electroCore by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 98,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49,279 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of electroCore by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 63,547 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of electroCore in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of electroCore by 277.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 155,703 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of electroCore by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 307,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 74,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

electroCore, Inc engages in the provision of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapy. It develops a platform bioelectronic medical therapy that modulates neurotransmitters and immune function through its effects on both the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was founded by Joseph P.

