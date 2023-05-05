electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) Price Target Increased to $10.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for electroCore’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.45 EPS.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on electroCore in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of electroCore in a report on Thursday, January 12th.
electroCore Trading Down 5.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ ECOR opened at $5.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.20. electroCore has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.78.
Institutional Trading of electroCore
electroCore Company Profile
electroCore, Inc engages in the provision of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapy. It develops a platform bioelectronic medical therapy that modulates neurotransmitters and immune function through its effects on both the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was founded by Joseph P.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on electroCore (ECOR)
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
- Realty Income Trades At Decade Low Valuations, Worth The Yield?
Receive News & Ratings for electroCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for electroCore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.