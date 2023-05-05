Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Sets New 1-Year High at $8.46

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.46 and last traded at $8.45, with a volume of 1013 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EKTAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Nordea Equity Research raised Elekta AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Elekta AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Elekta AB (publ) from SEK 63 to SEK 62 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, AlphaValue raised Elekta AB (publ) to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elekta AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Get Elekta AB (publ) alerts:

Elekta AB (publ) Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.88 and a 200 day moving average of $6.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.08.

Elekta AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

About Elekta AB (publ)

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0809 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. Elekta AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.48%.

(Get Rating)

Elekta AB operates as a medical technology company. It engages in the provision of clinical solutions for the treatment of cancers and brain disorders. The firm’s products and solutions include radiotherapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, oncology informatics, brachytheraphy, neurosurgery, and particle therapy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Elekta AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elekta AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.