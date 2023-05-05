Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $428.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $406.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $351.90 and its 200-day moving average is $353.32. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $283.00 and a 1 year high of $434.20.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.86%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 178,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.40, for a total transaction of $76,027,972.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,688,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,360,108,584. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 178,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.40, for a total value of $76,027,972.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,688,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,360,108,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,093,005 shares of company stock valued at $403,615,977. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $375.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $432.00 to $485.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.80.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

