Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 115,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and makes up 1.4% of Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $42,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.6% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.1% during the third quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday. Societe Generale cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $444.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $432.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $412.80.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of LLY traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $429.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,320,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,221,814. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $351.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $353.32. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $283.00 and a one year high of $434.20. The firm has a market cap of $408.16 billion, a PE ratio of 68.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 71.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total value of $856,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,711,615.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total value of $856,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,711,615.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,093,005 shares of company stock valued at $403,615,977. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

