Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC lowered its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 75,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,242,000 after buying an additional 6,634 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 6,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 201.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Eight Capital reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.88.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 1.3 %

Emerson Electric stock opened at $82.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.87. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.40%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Further Reading

