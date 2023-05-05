Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Buys Shares of 83,537 Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 83,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned approximately 0.73% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSCT. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 60,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSCT opened at $18.46 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $16.94 and a 12 month high of $18.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.98.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

