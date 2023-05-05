Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $1.42 Million Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,681 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 460.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,255,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $593,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317,550 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,322,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,148,000 after purchasing an additional 935,484 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,507,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,992,380,000 after buying an additional 770,172 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,454,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,083,367,000 after buying an additional 755,445 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,362,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,056,972,000 after buying an additional 700,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $135.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.86. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $171.44. The company has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 8,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.44, for a total transaction of $1,210,380.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total value of $20,693,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,763,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,618,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 8,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.44, for a total transaction of $1,210,380.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 358,941 shares of company stock valued at $54,096,115. Corporate insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Arista Networks from $162.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.85.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

