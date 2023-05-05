Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Increases Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGK. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $635,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

MGK stock opened at $204.20 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $165.89 and a one year high of $218.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $198.20 and a 200-day moving average of $187.95.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

