Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Purchases 9,973 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,973 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $3,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $330,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after buying an additional 12,124 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,180,000 after purchasing an additional 69,420 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,032,000.

VSGX opened at $52.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.94 and its 200-day moving average is $50.65.

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

