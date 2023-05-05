Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 650 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management decreased its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Iron Mountain by 440.1% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Iron Mountain from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total value of $58,241.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,076,121.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total transaction of $58,241.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,076,121.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $562,649.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $15,832,057.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 94,552 shares of company stock valued at $4,993,621. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IRM stock opened at $55.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.91. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $43.33 and a 1 year high of $57.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.22.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.46). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 79.49% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.00%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.