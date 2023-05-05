Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Trims Position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMF. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 171.7% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 35,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 22,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 28,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:CMF opened at $57.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.47. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.91 and a 1-year high of $58.00.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

