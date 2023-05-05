Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Trims Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management trimmed its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,966 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 61.8% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accenture Stock Down 3.2 %

ACN stock opened at $266.50 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $322.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.00.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Articles

