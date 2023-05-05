Enbridge Inc. (ENB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.89 on June 1st

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.8875 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89.
Enbridge Stock Performance
TSE:ENB opened at C$53.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.03, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$52.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$53.25. The stock has a market cap of C$107.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.55, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88. Enbridge has a 1-year low of C$48.88 and a 1-year high of C$59.69.
Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.74 by C($0.11). Enbridge had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 4.64%. On average, research analysts expect that Enbridge will post 2.9894562 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Enbridge
Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.
