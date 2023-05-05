Enbridge Inc. (ENB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.89 on June 1st

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.8875 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89.

TSE:ENB opened at C$53.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.03, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$52.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$53.25. The stock has a market cap of C$107.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.55, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88. Enbridge has a 1-year low of C$48.88 and a 1-year high of C$59.69.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.74 by C($0.11). Enbridge had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 4.64%. On average, research analysts expect that Enbridge will post 2.9894562 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ENB. BMO Capital Markets lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. CSFB upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Enbridge to a “sell” rating and set a C$53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$58.29.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

