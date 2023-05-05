Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.91.

Shares of EHC opened at $62.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Encompass Health has a one year low of $44.33 and a one year high of $68.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.92.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Encompass Health will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

In related news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 17,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total value of $1,087,658.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,227,235.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

