Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

EDR has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Endeavor Group Stock Performance

Shares of EDR opened at $24.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.70 and a 200 day moving average of $22.28. The company has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.47, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.88. Endeavor Group has a 12 month low of $17.42 and a 12 month high of $26.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Insider Activity

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 10.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Endeavor Group will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 15,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $355,248.95. Following the sale, the president now owns 28,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,920.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Endeavor Group news, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 15,995 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $355,248.95. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 28,317 shares in the company, valued at $628,920.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Seth D. Krauss sold 4,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $97,122.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,923.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,926 shares of company stock worth $731,248. 84.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endeavor Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,474,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,710,000 after buying an additional 2,689,204 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Endeavor Group by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,006,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726,059 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,114,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,350,000 after purchasing an additional 429,390 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 164.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,350,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,836,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,009,000 after buying an additional 2,064,303 shares during the period. 36.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

