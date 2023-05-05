Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT) Price Target Raised to C$13.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Enerflex from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. CIBC raised their price objective on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bank Financial cut Enerflex from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Enerflex from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Enerflex Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EFXT opened at $6.02 on Thursday. Enerflex has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $7.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Enerflex Cuts Dividend

Enerflex ( NYSE:EFXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $508.15 million for the quarter. Enerflex had a positive return on equity of 0.87% and a negative net margin of 5.51%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enerflex

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Enerflex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Enerflex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,650,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Enerflex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Enerflex during the 4th quarter valued at $7,153,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Enerflex in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment for gas compression facilities, power plants and other industrial institutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: USA, Rest of the World, and Canada. The USA segment manufactures modular natural gas compression, processing, refrigeration, and electric power equipment.

Featured Articles

