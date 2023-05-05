Energean (LON:ENOG) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Energean plc (LON:ENOG – Get Rating) traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,225 ($15.30) and last traded at GBX 1,227 ($15.33). 495,782 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 478,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,234 ($15.42).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Energean from GBX 1,580 ($19.74) to GBX 1,585 ($19.80) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Energean to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Energean Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15,462.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,236.03 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,291.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 469.58.

Energean Announces Dividend

About Energean

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 2.06%. Energean’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121,250.00%.

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

