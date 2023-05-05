Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Energy Recovery Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ERII opened at $23.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 55.40 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.18. Energy Recovery has a one year low of $16.92 and a one year high of $26.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Energy Recovery from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energy Recovery in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Energy Recovery

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Recovery

In other news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $376,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 868,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,406,272. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,533 shares of company stock valued at $436,767. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Energy Recovery during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Energy Recovery by 64.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Energy Recovery by 167.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Energy Recovery in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Energy Recovery by 6.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water and Emerging Technologies segment. The Water segment deals with the development, sales, and support of the PX, Turbochargers and pumps used in seawater desalination and industrial wastewater activities.

