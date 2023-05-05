EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.45-$7.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

EnPro Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NPO traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.44. EnPro Industries has a 52 week low of $76.14 and a 52 week high of $127.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.50.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $282.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.40 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 19.21%. EnPro Industries’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EnPro Industries Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is currently 10.76%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NPO shares. TheStreet upgraded EnPro Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EnPro Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Eric A. Vaillancourt purchased 790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $94.75 per share, with a total value of $74,852.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,285,370. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other EnPro Industries news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total value of $263,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,643.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric A. Vaillancourt purchased 790 shares of EnPro Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.75 per share, with a total value of $74,852.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 24,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,285,370. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of EnPro Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,313,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,814,000 after buying an additional 17,170 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,300,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,491,000 after purchasing an additional 30,890 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,432,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,020,000 after purchasing an additional 556,751 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in EnPro Industries by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in EnPro Industries by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 379,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,244,000 after acquiring an additional 16,691 shares in the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EnPro Industries

(Get Rating)

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies segment. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.