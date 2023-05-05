EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.45-7.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90.

EnPro Industries Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE NPO opened at $97.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. EnPro Industries has a 12 month low of $76.14 and a 12 month high of $127.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.50.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $282.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.40 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 11.87%. EnPro Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Equities analysts expect that EnPro Industries will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

EnPro Industries Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is 10.76%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EnPro Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday.

Insider Transactions at EnPro Industries

In other news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 2,400 shares of EnPro Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total value of $263,472.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,643.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other EnPro Industries news, CFO John M. Childress II sold 5,000 shares of EnPro Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,846,639.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total transaction of $263,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,643.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EnPro Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 0.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in EnPro Industries by 0.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in EnPro Industries by 7.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in EnPro Industries by 9.7% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in EnPro Industries by 5.3% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies segment. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.