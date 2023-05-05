Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Announces Earnings Results

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $12.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 1.1 %

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $25.56 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners has a twelve month low of $22.90 and a twelve month high of $28.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $55.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.10.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.17%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EPD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

In related news, CEO Aj Teague bought 11,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.15 per share, for a total transaction of $300,542.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,491,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,671,159.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPD. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,633,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.4% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 11,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,445 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 13,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

