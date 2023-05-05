Entravision Communications Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:EVC)

Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.

Entravision Communications has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Entravision Communications has a payout ratio of 27.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Entravision Communications alerts:

Entravision Communications Stock Performance

Shares of EVC stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.65. The company had a trading volume of 596,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,508. The stock has a market cap of $495.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.74. Entravision Communications has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $7.32.

Institutional Trading of Entravision Communications

Entravision Communications ( NYSE:EVC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $296.33 million for the quarter. Entravision Communications had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 240.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 729,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after buying an additional 515,111 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Entravision Communications by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 962,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after acquiring an additional 170,935 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Entravision Communications by 97.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 295,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 145,960 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 4.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,703,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,331,000 after purchasing an additional 119,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 545.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 109,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 92,214 shares during the last quarter. 56.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Entravision Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entravision Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entravision Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.