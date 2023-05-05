Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Shares Gap Up to $5.87

Shares of Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.87, but opened at $6.31. Entravision Communications shares last traded at $5.97, with a volume of 26,287 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.74. The company has a market capitalization of $522.75 million, a PE ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Entravision Communications ( NYSE:EVC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $296.33 million during the quarter. Entravision Communications had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Entravision Communications by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 542,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 16,303 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 21.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 962,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after purchasing an additional 170,935 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Entravision Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Entravision Communications by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 386,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after buying an additional 5,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Entravision Communications by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 122,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 27,316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

