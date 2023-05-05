Enviva (NYSE:EVA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 712,072 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 888,160 shares.The stock last traded at $7.49 and had previously closed at $7.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on EVA. Truist Financial cut Enviva from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Enviva from $63.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Enviva from $61.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Enviva from $62.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Enviva from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enviva has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

Get Enviva alerts:

Enviva Stock Up 24.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $589.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.07.

Enviva Dividend Announcement

Enviva ( NYSE:EVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The energy company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($1.42). Enviva had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $239.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.54 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enviva Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.905 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 41.51%. Enviva’s payout ratio is currently -139.23%.

Insider Transactions at Enviva

In related news, Director Gerrit Livingston Jr. Lansing bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.38 per share, with a total value of $54,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,477 shares in the company, valued at $232,100.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enviva

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVA. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Enviva by 1.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,116 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Enviva by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enviva by 6.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Enviva by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enviva in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Enviva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enviva, Inc engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.