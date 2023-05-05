EOS (EOS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $85.31 Million

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. One EOS coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00003448 BTC on exchanges. EOS has a total market cap of $1.10 billion and $85.31 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EOS has traded down 2.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006795 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003419 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00004185 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003263 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001077 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,090,124,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,090,126,730 coins. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

