EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) PT Lowered to $360.00

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $430.00 to $360.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EPAM. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $391.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on EPAM Systems from $462.00 to $410.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Cowen cut EPAM Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $390.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen cut EPAM Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $390.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $396.43.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems Stock Down 1.0 %

EPAM stock opened at $270.41 on Monday. EPAM Systems has a twelve month low of $266.63 and a twelve month high of $462.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.19, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $322.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.48. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,358,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,303,042,000 after acquiring an additional 60,794 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,489,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,143,579,000 after acquiring an additional 679,114 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 9.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $733,197,000 after acquiring an additional 206,636 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 2.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,764,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $523,474,000 after acquiring an additional 38,642 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 4.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,299,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $385,376,000 after acquiring an additional 50,627 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EPAM Systems

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.