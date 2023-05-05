Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for RingCentral, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:RNG)

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) – Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for RingCentral in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 2nd. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for RingCentral’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for RingCentral’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $524.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.41 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 765.97% and a negative net margin of 44.22%.

RingCentral Stock Down 2.2 %

RNG has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on RingCentral from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on RingCentral from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $71.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $40.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.48.

RingCentral stock opened at $25.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.43. RingCentral has a fifty-two week low of $25.32 and a fifty-two week high of $88.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RingCentral news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 4,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $172,933.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 127,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,628,868.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 2,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $102,887.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,899,198.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 4,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $172,933.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 127,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,628,868.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,305 shares of company stock valued at $458,254. Company insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RingCentral

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in RingCentral by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,604 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in RingCentral by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 25,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in RingCentral by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in RingCentral by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,799 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in RingCentral by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RingCentral

(Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.