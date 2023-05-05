ERC20 Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $156.04 (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for about $0.0107 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $12.12 million and approximately $156.04 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ERC20 has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ERC20 alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00007179 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00026313 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019088 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017687 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000075 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001043 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,536.42 or 0.99971813 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000101 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.01058321 USD and is down -1.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $127.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.