Ernest S. Rady Purchases 100,000 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.89 per share, with a total value of $1,889,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,577,628 shares in the company, valued at $143,141,392.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

AAT traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.91. The company had a trading volume of 658,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,618. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.52. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.04 and a 52 week high of $34.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.39). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $106.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is currently 160.98%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in American Assets Trust in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Assets Trust in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Assets Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in American Assets Trust by 222.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in American Assets Trust by 18.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of American Assets Trust in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Assets Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, American Assets Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers, office properties, mixed-use properties, and multifamily properties. It operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use. The Office segment includes rental of office space.

