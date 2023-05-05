Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Position Boosted by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth $37,855,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,728,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,324,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,311,000 after purchasing an additional 633,910 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 54.1% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,699,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,331,000 after buying an additional 596,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,626,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,183,000 after acquiring an additional 535,454 shares during the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Utilities Stock Up 1.1 %

WTRG opened at $42.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.27. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $52.42.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $705.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 64.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Essential Utilities news, CEO Chris Franklin bought 37,245 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.70 per share, with a total value of $1,515,871.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,871.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.38.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

