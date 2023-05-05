Estate Counselors LLC Buys 26,000 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Estate Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 2,007.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the quarter. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKLN. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 27,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,449,000 after acquiring an additional 40,338 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 647.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 646,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,078,000 after purchasing an additional 560,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $224,000.

BKLN stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,084,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,302,997. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.86. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $20.06 and a 12 month high of $21.49.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

