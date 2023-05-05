Estate Counselors LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Estate Counselors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 12,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $809,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $833,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 835,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,334,548. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.05. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $147.10.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

