Estate Counselors LLC Has $25.85 Million Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Estate Counselors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,020 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Estate Counselors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $25,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 17,200.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of STIP stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.90. 155,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,159,009. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.04 and a 1 year high of $104.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.75.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

