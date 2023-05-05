Estate Counselors LLC Has $9.71 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Estate Counselors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 6,735.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 63,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,975 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 1.4% of Estate Counselors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $9,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,261,000 after acquiring an additional 344,832 shares in the last quarter. WA Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,024,000. Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,338,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,892,000 after purchasing an additional 285,220 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,707,000 after acquiring an additional 224,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7,404.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 222,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,124,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $155.91. 227,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,157. The stock has a market cap of $66.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $160.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.01 and a 200-day moving average of $152.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.