Estate Counselors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Estate Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $5,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth $344,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

BATS NOBL traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.28. The company had a trading volume of 516,906 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.82. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

