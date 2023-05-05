Estate Counselors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Estate Counselors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,945 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.5% of Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $17,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 201.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.71. 1,136,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,089,527. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.94 and a 200 day moving average of $97.91. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $108.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

