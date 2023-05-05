Estate Counselors LLC Makes New Investment in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmp Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 15,607.4% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 5,249,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216,157 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in AbbVie by 426.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768,579 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,022,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,939,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,663 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $200,815,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in AbbVie by 146.8% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,352,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,322,000 after purchasing an additional 804,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Up 1.2 %

AbbVie stock traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.16. 785,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,011,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $168.11.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 147.43%. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.95%.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $2,440,401.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,841.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,660,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $2,440,401.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,841.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,897 shares of company stock worth $29,455,233 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ABBV. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Argus cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.56.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

