Estate Counselors LLC Purchases 4,130 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Estate Counselors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $6,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,450.9% in the 4th quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 175,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,525,000 after acquiring an additional 163,716 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Family Firm Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 5,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XBI stock traded up $1.39 on Friday, reaching $85.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,580,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,051,100. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $61.78 and a 1 year high of $95.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.74.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

