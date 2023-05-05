Estate Counselors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 276,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,562,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Estate Counselors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BIV stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $76.96. 210,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,806. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.10 and a 200-day moving average of $75.36. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $71.40 and a one year high of $80.05.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.