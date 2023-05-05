Estate Counselors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Estate Counselors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the quarter. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. City State Bank grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 686.1% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regimen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.19. 4,554,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,609,574. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.69. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $43.23.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

