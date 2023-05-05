Estate Counselors LLC Sells 22,825 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Estate Counselors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 59.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,825 shares during the quarter. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $4.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $251.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,323. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $267.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.08. The company has a market capitalization of $82.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

