Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.29-$3.39 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.6-$16.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.65 billion.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $278.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Societe Generale upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $294.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $295.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $264.21.

NYSE:EL traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $203.54. 3,302,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,624,276. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.13. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $186.47 and a 52 week high of $284.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Estée Lauder Companies will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 87.71%.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, United Bank increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

