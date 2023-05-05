Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Cut to $265.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $305.00 to $265.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

EL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $278.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $266.58.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $201.00 on Thursday. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $186.47 and a 52-week high of $284.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.13. The firm has a market cap of $71.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.23%.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth $220,000. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 14.1% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 16,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,203,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

