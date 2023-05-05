Ethereum Classic (ETC) Hits Market Cap of $2.74 Billion

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 5th. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $2.74 billion and approximately $80.46 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $19.43 or 0.00066395 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,270.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.14 or 0.00301118 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00011914 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.46 or 0.00537953 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.13 or 0.00406991 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001107 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003386 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 140,784,737 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

