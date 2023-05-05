Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target Lowered to $105.00 at Loop Capital

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Loop Capital from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Etsy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Etsy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $128.83.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy Price Performance

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $92.55 on Thursday. Etsy has a 1-year low of $67.01 and a 1-year high of $149.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Etsy had a negative net margin of 26.86% and a negative return on equity of 173.12%. The business had revenue of $640.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Etsy will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $2,218,023.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,415,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $2,218,023.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,415,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 19,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total transaction of $2,488,453.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,169,412.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,518 shares of company stock valued at $9,656,482 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Etsy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Etsy by 42,025.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,229,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $147,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,723 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 69.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $287,663,000 after acquiring an additional 950,415 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Etsy by 1,044.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 886,097 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,137,000 after acquiring an additional 808,650 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Etsy by 56.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,137,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $265,696,000 after acquiring an additional 768,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Etsy by 86.7% during the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,543,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $154,524,000 after acquiring an additional 716,680 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Etsy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.