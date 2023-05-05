Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03, RTT News reports. Evergy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 9.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Evergy updated its FY23 guidance to $3.55-$3.75 EPS.

Evergy Stock Performance

NYSE EVRG traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $62.29. The stock had a trading volume of 802,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,925. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.96. The company has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Evergy has a 1-year low of $54.12 and a 1-year high of $71.58.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.6125 per share. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 75.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EVRG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Evergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.20.

In other news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $1,345,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,311.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Evergy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in Evergy by 42.5% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Evergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

