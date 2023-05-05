Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Everi from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Everi from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Everi from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Everi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Everi Price Performance

Shares of Everi stock traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $14.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,408,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.12. Everi has a 1 year low of $13.52 and a 1 year high of $21.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 2.34.

Insider Transactions at Everi

Everi ( NYSE:EVRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Everi had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $205.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everi will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $111,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,007.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $111,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,007.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 5,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $97,266.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,257.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,633 shares of company stock worth $923,333 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Everi by 42.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Everi in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Everi in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Everi in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Everi by 7,296.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive, and gaming industry. It operates through the Games and Financial Technology Solutions (FinTech) segments. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions, and ancillary products and services.

Further Reading

